Got over ripe bananas? Let’s get cooking!

I know @TeriKing is the queen of recipes…but try this! My Sunday afternoon project. Breakfast for my husband for the next week or so!
Pre-heat oven 350.
Grease bread loaf pan.
Put together in bowl:
1 1/2 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
In another bowl:
2/3 cup sugar
3/4 stick butter
3/4 teaspoon lemon zest
2 large eggs
2-3 ripe bananas mushed
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Slowly mix together until creamy.
Can add 1/2 cup raisins if you like.
Bake at 350 for approx 1 hour and enjoy!