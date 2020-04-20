fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaFeel GoodFoodSue HallTeri's Recipes

Got over ripe bananas? Let’s get cooking!

Sue Hall
April 20, 2020

I know @TeriKing is the queen of recipes…but try this! My Sunday afternoon project. Breakfast for my husband for the next week or so!
Pre-heat oven 350.

Grease bread loaf pan.

Put together in bowl:

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

In another bowl:

2/3 cup sugar

3/4 stick butter

3/4 teaspoon lemon zest

2 large eggs

2-3 ripe bananas mushed

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Slowly mix together until creamy.

Can add 1/2 cup raisins if you like.

Bake at 350 for approx 1 hour and enjoy!

 

 

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

San Francisco SPCA looking for families to foster pets

The San Francisco SPCA is looking for help with its animals. There are no pets physically at the shelter to be adopted during this crisis, but instead dozens of dogs and cats are staying with foster families. “This is a...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
May 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT