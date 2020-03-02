NOW PLAYING
Happy Birthday Dr Seuss!

Sue Hall
March 2, 2020

Today is a special day for fans of children s books. Theodor Seuss Geisel, known around the world as the beloved children s author Dr. Seuss, would have turned 116 years old.
His birthday is now recognized as Read Across America Day, where children all over the country celebrate their love of reading and learning. Theodor Seuss Geisel says he adopted the pen name “Dr. Seuss” because he was saving his real name for the Great American Novel he intended to write one day.  Dr. Seuss was not a doctor. He briefly studied English literature at Oxford after graduating from Dartmouth but instead became a cartoonist. In 1955, Dartmouth awarded him an honorary doctorate. Dr. Seuss wrote “The Cat in the Hat” because he was concerned that young children were having a hard time learning to read. A publisher reportedly challenged him to “Write me a story that first-graders can’t put down!” Oh the places you will go…One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish! I do not like green eggs and ham, I do not like them, Sam I am! Read to your child EVERYDAY!

