Honoring my hometown HEROS with a parade for our teachers!

The teachers of Miller Creek School District (where my kids went to school)in San Rafael paraded down our “Main St.” and got a standing ovation from our neighbors! #ThankYouTeachers Terra Linda High School, Miller Creek Middle School and elementary, Mary Silveira and Vallecito elementary![embed]https://www.facebook.com/suehallsays/posts/10223052483723290?notif_id=1588885198384788¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic[/embed]
[embed]https://www.facebook.com/suehallsays/videos/10223052474363056/UzpfSTgyMjc4MDU3NDk4OjEwMTU3NzAzNjY4NzM3NDk5/[/embed]
