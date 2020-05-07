fbpx
Honoring my hometown HEROS with a parade for our teachers!

Sue Hall
May 7, 2020
The teachers of Miller Creek School District (where my kids went to school)in San Rafael paraded down our “Main St.” and got a standing ovation from our neighbors! #ThankYouTeachers Terra Linda High School, Miller Creek Middle School and elementary, Mary Silveira and Vallecito elementary!

