How to get your official Disney face mask!

During these challenging times, Disney is giving fans a way to protect their communities while celebrating their favorite characters from Disney, Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel.

Disney debuted its own line of reusable cloth face masks, which feature fan-favorite characters like Mickey Mouse, The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), Disney Princesses, Forky and the Hulk.

The company also announced that it will donate 1 million masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. The cloth masks will be distributed by MedShare, an organization dedicated to delivering medical supplies to communities in need. Now through Sept. 30.

Small, medium and large masks can be purchased at the ShopDisney web page. They retail for $19.99 for a set of four. Disney’s cloth face masks align with the FDA’s recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks.