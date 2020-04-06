Would you trust your husband to color your hair while sheltered at home ??

Well, it’s come to this! Can’t get into the salon to get you hair colored or high lighted because they are closed ? No problem! Store bought color and a sheltered in place husband/partner/friend is all you need! Saves money too! Or just go au natural!… Naaaaa forget that! Hey, if it doesn’t work out, at least you’re sheltered at home until you can get to your professional! If you’re like me, I haven’t worn make up in weeks! So I’m also trying to put on a little lipstick and mascara every day just to make me #FeelGood. I even taught my husband how to blow dry my hair. It was a fun project together!
