I hate snakes!

Sue Hall
May 20, 2020

But, it’s their season and they are out there. Look at this guy! In our back yard yesterday! I am told he is a good guy. A common gopher snake that will take care of any rodent problem in our yard! Ok. GREAT! But do I have to see it?Oh by the way, he climbs! Fences, trees, bushes! YIKES. Can he wait until I’m inside?  (Sigh) If Harrison Ford Indiana Jones had a whole snake pit to worry about, I guess I can handle one! Where’s my fedora and whip?!!

