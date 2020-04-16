Introducing Santa Rosa’s “Dino Dan”, and son Leo!

First, it was a social distancing Dino parade! Now a Tyrannosaurus on a bicycle has been circling neighborhoods around Santa Rosa, providing laughter for families that may be facing an array of hardships as Sonoma County and much of the country remains cooped up in their homes. Dan Sartin, 36, of Santa Rosa, known to a growing number of fans as “Dino Dan,” is the man inside the inflatable costume. He was spotted Tuesday riding down Russell Avenue with his 4-year-old son, Leo, who was a few feet ahead sporting a dinosaur helmet and turtle shell backpack, earning the occasional wave or car honk.

The inspiration came from a recent birthday celebration for Leo, who is in the midst of a dinosaur phase, his father said.

Sartin bought the costume for his son’s party, but when social distancing rules to prevent spread of the virus squashed.