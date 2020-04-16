fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaCommunity EventsFeel GoodNorthern California NewsParentingSue Hall

Introducing Santa Rosa’s “Dino Dan”, and son Leo!

Sue Hall
April 16, 2020

First, it was a social distancing Dino parade! Now a Tyrannosaurus on a bicycle has been circling neighborhoods around Santa Rosa, providing laughter for families that may be facing an array of hardships as Sonoma County and much of the country remains cooped up in their homes. Dan Sartin, 36, of Santa Rosa, known to a growing number of fans as “Dino Dan,” is the man inside the inflatable costume. He was spotted Tuesday riding down Russell Avenue with his 4-year-old son, Leo, who was a few feet ahead sporting a dinosaur helmet and turtle shell backpack, earning the occasional wave or car honk. 

The inspiration  came from a recent birthday celebration for Leo, who is in the midst of a dinosaur phase, his father said.

Sartin bought the costume for his son’s party, but when social distancing rules to prevent spread of the virus squashed. 

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Dudley

Dudley sets the standard for making the most out of sheltering-in-place. This twelve-year-old neutered male Chihuahua just wants to snuggle on the sofa, binge watch Seinfeld or The Golden Girls (he’s fond of sitcoms)...

Live Concerts Won’t Return Until the Fall

If you were thinking we would sit through another few weeks of quarantine, and then we would get back to hitting up live concerts, sporting events, and other large-scale gatherings. . . you might NOT want to get your...

Ways To Exercise Your Dog While Limiting Time Outside

If social distancing is making you a little stir-crazy, just think about your furry friend. Cats and dogs can experience boredom as well. Having you home all of the time might make them more inclined to lounge around...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
May 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT