Listen To The Bay Area’s Own Huey Lewis and the News’ New Song …HERE!

Their new album is called “Weather” (as a take on their album “Sports”, as is “weather and sports together”!). The first new music from The Bay Area’s own (Mill Valley/Marin) Huey Lewis and The News in years. Huey has what’s called Meniere’s disease; it completely distorts his hearing so he cannot sing. This album has been in the works for years and Huey thinks it might be his last. Meniere’s disease has no known cure. Some days are better than others. Take a listen (look) to the first single…”Her Love is Killing Me”. I LOVE it…It’s classic Huey and the News! I and am trying to convince our boss to play it on 96.5 KOIT. Let us know what you think!!