NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaConcertsFeel GoodLive MusicMusicNorthern California NewsSan FranciscoSue Hall

Listen To The Bay Area’s Own Huey Lewis and the News’ New Song …HERE!

Sue Hall
February 26, 2020

Their new album is called “Weather” (as a take on their album “Sports”, as is “weather and sports together”!). The first new music from The Bay Area’s own  (Mill Valley/Marin) Huey Lewis and The News in years. Huey has what’s called Meniere’s disease; it completely distorts his hearing so he cannot sing. This album has been in the works for years and Huey thinks it might be his last. Meniere’s disease has no known cure. Some days are better than others. Take a listen (look) to the first single…”Her Love is Killing Me”. I LOVE it…It’s classic Huey and the News! I and am trying to convince our boss to play it on 96.5 KOIT. Let us know what you think!!

 

 

 

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

FREE Tulips! Saturday March 7th Union Square!

Saturday March 7th is American Tulip Day!  To celebrate, Dutch flower bulb you are invited to pick from over 100,000 tulips to San Francisco’s Union Square. The event takes place between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m...

Upcoming Events

Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 05

Hayward Animal Shelter: Dine & Donate

March 5 @ 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT