fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirusFeel GoodHealthSportsSue Hall

Man runs around his bed for 10 hours!

Sue Hall
April 23, 2020

Experienced ultra-runner Dmitry Yakukhny had planned to run the 250-kilometer (155-mile) Marathon des Sables in the Sahara Desert this month, but instead found himself stuck at home after the race was postponed to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yakukhny spent 10 hours, 19 minutes running around a double bed in his apartment on Saturday. He said he was inspired by a Frenchman who ran a marathon on his balcony last month, but decided to take it further.  Every 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) he changed the direction he was running. He got his whole family involved. His wife fed him and played music as he ran. His kids cheered him on! He says he was running for himself. Not to break any records. And at the end, that bed came in very handy. 

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Widget

Do you enjoy long luxurious naps?  So does Widget.  Do you also enjoy relaxing and curling up with a captivating book?  So does Widget.  Do you appreciate deep meaningful conversations about the...

Dogs Learning To Sniff Out The Virus

Dogs have been helping to keep humans safe by sniffing out narcotics, explosive devices, pests, natural disasters, cancer, and now the Coronavirus. A medical charity in England is attempting to train dogs to identify...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
May 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT