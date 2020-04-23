Man runs around his bed for 10 hours!

Experienced ultra-runner Dmitry Yakukhny had planned to run the 250-kilometer (155-mile) Marathon des Sables in the Sahara Desert this month, but instead found himself stuck at home after the race was postponed to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yakukhny spent 10 hours, 19 minutes running around a double bed in his apartment on Saturday. He said he was inspired by a Frenchman who ran a marathon on his balcony last month, but decided to take it further. Every 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) he changed the direction he was running. He got his whole family involved. His wife fed him and played music as he ran. His kids cheered him on! He says he was running for himself. Not to break any records. And at the end, that bed came in very handy.