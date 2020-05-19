Mountain View woman spreads kindness amid Coronavirus.

Sam Thomas is a South Bay kindergarten teacher with a passion for flowers. She is encouraging her neighbors to participate in a “flower swap” where they give her flowers that she creates into beautiful re-arrangements for gifts! A fun way to spread smiles. Her other passion, owning Lemon Tree Floral Design, which allows her to combine teaching and flowers through flower arranging classes for birthdays and other celebrations. Before the pandemic hit, she would make arrangements for birthday parties and events! Those stopped. That’s when the flower swap idea came to her! Way to go Ms. Thomas!! #CreativeKindness