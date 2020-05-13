My husband’s SIP wardrobe is driving me CRAZY! Here’s what he did…

My husband has been working from our kitchen table for over 2 months now. Every day he gets up and showers then put on the SAME THING EVERY DAY! His bath robe over sweats. I finally asked him to please put on something else. So he went on line and bought a new robe!! HAHAHAHA AND, it looks the same as the old robe. Unclear on the concept!! But I still love him. (At least he showers)!!
