Peaceful Protests and Prayers.

Amid the looting of businesses, shattering of storefront windows and burning of property during civil unrest in the Bay Area following the death of George Floyd there have been signs of unity, hope and love during peaceful demonstrations. Floyd’s brother led a prayer vigil in Minneapolis. There are many photos circulating with officers kneeling along with protesters. My friend, who is an officer told me, “no one hates a bad cop more than a good cop”. Prayers and peace.
Sat 06
Alanis Morissette
June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 06
Halsey
June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Wed 10
Daryl Hall and John Oates
June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12
Chicago with Rick Springfield
June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13
Andrea Bocelli
June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States