Peaceful Protests and Prayers.

Amid the looting of businesses, shattering of storefront windows and burning of property during civil unrest in the Bay Area following the death of George Floyd there have been signs of unity, hope and love during peaceful demonstrations. Floyd’s brother led a prayer vigil in Minneapolis. There are many photos circulating with officers kneeling along with protesters. My friend, who is an officer told me, “no one hates a bad cop more than a good cop”. Prayers and peace.