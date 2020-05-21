Robin Williams’ Son Zak talks about Mental Health.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and right now, during the coronavirus pandemic it’s a topic that in affects everyone. Zak Williams, Robin Williams’ son, talks about how he has overcome his own mental health challenges and is now working to help others. Comedic relief is as important as ever, as people around the world wade through not just a viral pandemic, but a major mental health crisis. We’re experiencing a parallel pandemic,” said Zak. “The pandemic actually exaggerates existing issues. It can cause people to feel more isolated and it can cause people to potentially self-medicate more or engage in addictive behavior to support themselves through difficult times.”

Zak grew up in San Francisco. He now lives in Los Angeles and is a mental health advocate.