Should I book a summer flight?

Unsure about weather to book a summer vacation? Here’s an update from the airlines:

United said that anyone who has bought a ticket for travel in 2020 since March 3, or who does so through June 30, will not have to pay a change or cancellation fee if they alter their travel plans. And customers who bought a ticket before March 3 now have until June 30 to change those plans without a fee.

Delta has also extended it’s change fee waiver for domestic and international flights departing through September 30, and for all tickets bought between March 1 and June 30, 2020. “Your unused ticket will be applied toward your new flight, and in some instances a fare difference will apply,” Delta said. “If the new fare is lower, you will receive an eCredit for the difference. If the new fare is higher, the difference will be collected.

At American, the extended waiver of change fees applies to all tickets purchased on or before June 30 for travel through September 30. Re-booked flights must take place by December 31.

And Southwest, of course, never charges change fees. But travelers remain on the hook for paying any fare differences.

Alaska Airlines said ticket purchases between February 27 and June 30 can be cancelled or re-booked for trips up to one year from the original dates for no fee.