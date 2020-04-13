Someone is leaving Sourdough Starter on the Streets of SF!

It seemed like a silly moment of levity, when in the midst of a global pandemic, a generous individual in the Bernal Heights neighborhood decided to thumbtack baggies of sourdough starter to a telephone pole to help his bread-baking neighbors.

“FREE SOURDOUGH STARTER,” the attached sign read. “His name is ‘Godrick.'”

And yet, it is a sign of the times we are in: stuck indoors, trying to remain productive, perhaps taking on a new hobby or two. Making sourdough bread, it seems, is at the top of the to-do list for many people at home — but those new to the breadmaking game seemed to be stuck at the first step.

As neighbors start to depend more on one another for various things — from a safe distance, of course — the move to distribute starters now seems to translate into a new level of caring for neighbors, as the shelter-in-place cooking lifestyle takes on weird twists and turns.