SpaceX Launch and a full “Strawberry” Moon tonight. #FeelGood

Sue Hall
June 5, 2020

Last weekend we had the thrill of watching the first US privately built rocket successfully launch headed to the International Space Station. I could not have been more proud of our country. Then …what a week it’s been! Thousands of protesters, some peaceful, some not.  If you want to feel good about what we have accomplished, re-watch the launch! It’s truly incredible. And, by the way, tonight is a full “Strawberry” moon. The Strawberry Moon gets its name from the wild strawberries that ripen at this time of year in eastern North America. Europeans call June’s full moon the Mead Moon, the Rose Moon and the Honey Moon. Imagine what it looks like from the Space Station! Enjoy the view and carry on with LOVE <3

