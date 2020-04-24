The GOATS have taken over!!

We live next to open space in Marin. Every year we get the thrill of having these guys come thru our back open space. They set up fences and have herders. Those goats literally eat everything to keep us safe from fires! We had a social distancing lunch today to watch them work. But you know who does the most work? Those goat herding doggies! #TooCute. Have a great weekend! #GoatsAreCool #ShelterInPlace
