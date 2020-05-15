There’s a new Barbie and Ken doll available!

Finally there is a realistic Barbie and Ken doll! The “Non-Essential Worker” Barbie and Ken. The first ever Quarantine Editions! Barbie in yoga pants, Ken in sweats with two babies, Barbie with grey roots?? Well, maybe not that far! I don’t think this is a sanctioned thing by Mattel Toys, just a parody! There are funny videos on YouTube. Enjoy a few giggles.
