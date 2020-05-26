fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaFeel GoodNorthern California NewsSue Hall

UPDATE: When Barber shops and hair salons can re-open

Sue Hall
May 26, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom on today announced  that some counties can take the lead on reopening California  barber shops and hair salons that were shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Such establishments would be allowed to open with restrictions if and when public health officials make the call in those 47 counties Newsom designated. Nail salons were not included in the governor’s new guidelines.

Those  counties met the criteria more quickly than other parts of the state. In the Bay Area, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties were on the list.

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Secret To Adele’s Dramatic Weight Loss Revealed!

It’s a brand new Adele! It’s not hard to understand why Adele’s fans can’t stop marveling at her new look. She drove the internet crazy last month when she shared a photo of her new physique...

Disneyland Offers Glimpse of Reopening

Disneyland has given a glimpse of what the resort will look like when it finally reopens. A date for reopening has not yet been identified.  Upon reopening, certain Disneyland Resort theme parks, restaurants, and...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT