UPDATE: When Barber shops and hair salons can re-open

Gov. Gavin Newsom on today announced that some counties can take the lead on reopening California barber shops and hair salons that were shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Such establishments would be allowed to open with restrictions if and when public health officials make the call in those 47 counties Newsom designated. Nail salons were not included in the governor’s new guidelines.

Those counties met the criteria more quickly than other parts of the state. In the Bay Area, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties were on the list.