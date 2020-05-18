What’s Currently open and closed in California.

Bars Status: not permitted to open statewide, but may be open in counties with state approval for drinks served with meal service only.

Construction Status: permitted to operate statewide per county health rules.

Churches Status: not permitted to operate in the state of California; opening date unknown.

Concert venues Status: not permitted to operate in the state of California; opening date months away.

Convention centers Status: not permitted to operate in the state of California; opening date months away.

Festivals Status: not permitted to operate in the state of California; opening date months away.

Golf courses Status: permitted to operate statewide per county health rules.

Gyms Status: not permitted to operate in the state of California; opening date unknown.

Hair and nail salons Status: not permitted to operate in the state of California; opening date months away.

Hospitality services such as wineries and tasting rooms Status: not permitted to operate in the state of California; opening day unknown.

Hotels Status: permitted to operate for essential workers and other specific purposes; it’s unknown when hotels can reopen for leisure and tourism.

Manufacturing Status: open in California, but not in all Bay Area counties The Newsom administration allowed manufacturing to reopen under certain guidelines on May 8. It remains closed in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.

Movie theaters Status: not permitted to operate in the state of California; opening date unknown.

Office spaces Status: permitted to operate statewide per county health rules; not open in several Bay Area counties. In some counties where infections rates are low — such as Napa, Sonoma and Solano — offices are already beginning to reopen, while some companies such as Facebook with its headquarters in the Bay Area have said workers don’t need to return to the office until next year.

Open space Status: Some are open, with more opening in May–June

Outdoor retail such as plant nurseries Status: Open

Real estate Status: partially open In the Bay Area, interested buyers can look at a house in private showings only.

Recreational facilities Status: Some are open Some outdoor recreational facilities are open around the state. The Bay Area in particular allowed skate parks to reopen on May 4.

Restaurants Status: not permitted to open statewide, but may be open in counties with state approval

Retail Status: permitted to operate statewide per county health rules. the go-ahead to open statewide with curbside pickup was given on May 8 if strict measures are followed, such as employees and customers wearing masks at all times. In the Bay Area, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties have reopened retail. Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Marin and San Francisco are beginning to open retail next week. Santa Clara is following a different timeline and retail remains closed.

Services such as pet grooming Status: permitted to open statewide per county health rules

Schools Status: Late July–August The idea of the next school year starting in late July or early August is being tossed around by the state. “We are considering the prospect of an even earlier school year into the fall — as early as late July or early August,”

Summer programs for children Status: June-July Summer programs may be allowed to resume in Stage 2 under certain guidelines to promote social distancing.

Shopping malls Status: not permitted to open statewide, but may be open in counties with state approval Shopping malls, such as the Village at Corte Madera, are not permitted to be open. California is allowing counties that meet specific state standards for COVID-19 to open shopping malls for curbside pick up only with physical-distancing measures in place.

Sports Status: closed Sporting events will resume in two phases under the state plan. In Stage 3, they’ll be allowed without live audiences, and in Stage 4, fans will be welcomed back to the stands.