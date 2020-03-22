NOW PLAYING
What’s missing in my pantry!?!

Sue Hall
March 22, 2020

As a matter of fact, my pantry has never been this full! Just some of the essentials to “snuggle in place” (as my husband calls it). We have been sharing with our neighbors back and forth too. Join our new FB community page for more ideas how to connect.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/koitcommunity/

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

