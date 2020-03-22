As a matter of fact, my pantry has never been this full! Just some of the essentials to “snuggle in place” (as my husband calls it). We have been sharing with our neighbors back and forth too. Join our new FB community page for more ideas how to connect.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/koitcommunity/
What’s missing in my pantry!?!
