When can I get a hair cut/color? What salons are doing to get ready!

Sue Hall
May 5, 2020

More than a month and a half into shelter in place in the Bay Area, many of us could really use a haircut.

Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to open the state in stages, and we’re currently in Stage 1. Stage 2 starts Friday and hair salons are in Stage 3, so it could be a while until you actually get a trim.

“Your  salon is going to look more like a surgical room than a hair salon,”  “Staff will be taking client temperatures. They’ll have to wear masks. If a client shows any sign of illness or temperature we’ll have to immediately decline service.”

Both clients and staff will have to wear masks, staff will have to wear gloves and everyone will be washing their hands more frequently. Hair tools are already thoroughly disinfected between cuts, but  additional disinfecting detergent will be needed  to wash capes and towels.

There also won’t be many of the amenities customers are used to. Comfortable waiting areas will be a thing of the past (you’ll probably be asked to wait outside until your appointment), magazines will be eliminated and staff won’t offer you anything to drink upon entry.

Some salons are  planning on making customers sign a consent form before their service, acknowledging the risks that come with being in any public space right now.
Appointment windows will be extended by 15 minutes —  to allow for extra cleaning and disinfecting between services. All salons will also make sure there are six feet between one station and the next.

