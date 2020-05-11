fbpx
When will disinfectant wipes be readily available again?

Sue Hall
May 11, 2020

As people ramp up cleaning in their homes to try to keep the coronavirus at bay, demand has spiked up to 500 percent for disinfectants.

Clorox is now running plants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A spokes person told me …”It really comes down to ensuring that we can continue to run our operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and that’s about keeping our team, the incredible people who are manufacturing our products on the front line today, healthy and well,” she said. “We are are doing that by ensuring that we enhance the safety protocols in our manufacturing facilities. We’ve implemented temperature scanning, face coverings, practicing distancing. We’ve also enhanced benefits and pay for those workers who ensure that they’re able to deliver as many products as possible so we’re ready for whatever the future holds.” While some people may be stockpiling wipes, the main reason for the recent shortage is that people who never bought them in the past are now purchasing them.

