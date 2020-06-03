When will the salons open? HELP!

Good lord, my husband hasn’t had a hair cut in months! I don’t know how to do it. His stylist has not reopened her shop. He cannot reach her to do a home appointment! So you can see the result LOL. Actually I was just playing around while we are sheltering in place. Stay SAFE! Try and have some fun!
