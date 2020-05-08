Where did the Corona Virus start in California?

During a Thursday press conference, California Governor Gavin Newsom stated that community spread of the coronavirus in our state started in a nail salon.

Newsom reported this finding after being asked why nail salons and other personal care services are in Stage 3, and not Stage 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

“This whole thing started in the state of California — the first community spread — in a nail salon,” he said. The governor did not specify when, or where this earliest-reported community spread occurred. Your personal nail file and clippers have never been more of a friend than now!