Where you can go the drive in movies here in the Bay Area!

Dying to get out of the house? Load up the kids, blankets and pillows and head to the Drive-in! Nationwide, drive-in theaters are having an unexpected moment. Since their late-1950s heyday when 4,000 were in operation across the U.S., their numbers have been decimated. Now there are only about 300 left in the US. The state of California allowed the few drive-in movies left to reopen in early May, despite the ongoing lockdown. The Bay Area has two of them — this West Wind Solano location in Concord and its sister venue in San Jose — and both have to operate under strict guidelines. Visitors must stay in their cars unless they need to use the restroom, over by the shuttered snack counter between the two screens. Only a few people can be in the restroom (wearing cloth masks) at a given time, and vehicles must be parked 10 feet apart. To ensure that last rule, employees painted throughout the expansive pavement to guide guests to find a spot. I expect there will be more “pop-up” theaters in the coming weeks!