Why you should NOT post your high school portrait on facebook!

If you’ve scrolled through your Facebook news feed – and we know you do as you sit at home waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic – you may have noticed family and friends posting their old high school senior pictures.

You may have even posted your younger self.

The idea is to show support for this year’s class of graduates who are missing out on the final weeks of their senior year because of the coronavirus. People are posting senior portraits, including the high school name and graduation year.

The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning, however, about the #Classof2020 Facebook challenge.

Beware, the BBB says, for scammers or hackers who could potentially use the name of your high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions, in an additional internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your full name, birthdate or where you live. So don’t do it, or delete it!