fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogBay AreaCoronavirusFeel GoodSue HallTech

Why you should NOT post your high school portrait on facebook!

Sue Hall
April 17, 2020

If you’ve scrolled through your Facebook news feed – and we know you do as you sit at home waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic – you may have noticed family and friends posting their old high school senior pictures.

You may have even posted your younger self.

The idea is to show support for this year’s class of graduates who are missing out on the final weeks of their senior year because of the coronavirus. People are posting senior portraits, including the high school name and graduation year.

The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning, however, about the #Classof2020 Facebook challenge.

Beware, the BBB says, for scammers or hackers who could potentially use the name of your high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions, in an additional internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your full name, birthdate or where you live. So don’t do it, or delete it!

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Therapy dogs spread cheer through virtual volunteering

Face-to-face visits are not possible during social distancing, so handlers are finding creative ways to stay connected. An English mastiff named Duke doesn’t understand social distancing. The 3-year-old dog is used...

Introducing Santa Rosa’s “Dino Dan”, and son Leo!

First, it was a social distancing Dino parade! Now a Tyrannosaurus on a bicycle has been circling neighborhoods around Santa Rosa, providing laughter for families that may be facing an array of hardships as Sonoma...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
May 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT