Will I be able to send my child to summer camp?

Sue Hall
May 22, 2020

Relief may be on the way for frazzled parents and stir-crazy kids alike. Several County’s public health officials are expected this week to issue new rules allowing the return of summer camps!  Those camps that plan to operate in 2020 will see their numbers reduced by strict guidelines on social distancing and other safety measures. And some camps have canceled this summer’s schedule entirely, saying the new hurdles are too high to clear. A lot of camps will be virtual (unclear on that concept). Some of the changes you can expect:

Groups of no larger than 12.

 At least 6 feet of distance between group members and

anyone not in their cohort.

 Staggered group times for the pool and horseback riding, among other activities.

 No kitchen operation; children must bring lunch and snack every day.

 Temperatures checked upon arrival.

 Accessible masks for all adults at all times.

