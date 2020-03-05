Your Coronavirus Grocery List.

Concerns about the coronavirus and the disease it causes — COVID 19— have been dominating news headlines as the outbreak continues to spread worldwide.As the number of reported cases in the U.S. continues to rise, many Americans are preparing for the possibility of large-scale school and business closures, enhanced travel restrictions and even the possibility of being quarantined.
Here’s what you should have at home:
- Canned goods
- Pantry staples, Applesause, pasta, soups, nuts, peanut butter, baby food and formula.
- Frozen foods
- Breakfast foods and snack items
- fruits, eggs, butter, cheese, veggies incl potatoes, bread
- Pharmacy items : Multivitamins, Ibuprofen or Tylenol Children’s fever reducer (if there are kids in the family, Cough medicine
- Saline solution
- Allergy medicine, like Benddryl and Claritin
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Dish soap and other cleaning essentials, like sanitizing wipes
- Band aids
- Keep this list handy in the event of a worst-case-scenario situation but, until then, keep in mind that the best defense against any virus is to practice thorough hand washing — which is a great habit to keep up all year long.