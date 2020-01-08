Tequila and Tank: Unusual Pets

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is seeking separate adopters for two unusual pets: an adult male Argentine horned frog named Tequila and a four-year old male Sulcata Tortoise named Tank.

“Tequila, the Argentine horned frog was found in a tank abandoned outside our Burlingame adoption center with a note that said ‘Hi, find the little guy a good home, Merry Christmas’. No other information was left with the frog. The Sulcata Tortoise Tank was surrendered to us because his owner could no longer care for him,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin-Tarbox. “Each animal will require specialized housing and care, and in order for the frog and the tortoise to thrive, we will only place them in homes experienced with these species.”

Argentine horned frogs are nicknamed “Pacman frog” in reference to the video game Pac-Man, which has a large mouth that encompasses most of its body, similar to the Argentine horned frog. These frogs usually live between seven to 10 years.

A Sulcata Tortoise will require a very large and secure space, since the tortoise will grow up to 27 inches long and can weigh up to 110 pounds. Additionally, these tortoises have a long life span and can live up to 80 years.

“It’s rare for us to have these types of animals available for adoption since they are not common pets,” according to Tarbox. “This is a special opportunity for people experienced with these species to adopt either a tortoise or frog.”

Potential adopters are encouraged to visit PHS/SPCA’s Center for Compassion, located at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame to meet Tequila and Tank. PHS/SPCA is open for adoptions Monday through Friday 11 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 5 pm on the weekends.

Unlike most animal shelters, PHS/SPCA accepts animals of all kinds of animals, including but not limited to dogs, cats, rabbits, reptiles, goats, pigs and even pet frogs. PHS/SPCA also has a Wildlife Care Center where they treat and rehabilitate wild animals.

To learn more about adopting Tequila or Tank, please call PHS/SPCA at 650-340-7022.