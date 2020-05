Turkey pesto burgers

makes 6-8 burgers

2 lbs ground turkey–7% fat

1/2 C (or more)Shredded cheese of your choice (I like a Swiss mixture)

1/2 C (or more) Pesto sauce (pre-made in a jar that is fine, but you can make your own)

S&P to personal taste

Hamburger buns

Mix all the above thoroughly in big bowl with hands; mold into patties; grill no more than to medium–overcooking will dry them out .

Toast bun on grill for 3o seconds or less.

No need to add cheese, it’s all in there! yummY

That’s it!