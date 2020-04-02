96.5 KOIT is featured on Jeopardy!

NOW PLAYING
Imagine our surprise when we became the subject of one of the questions on Jeopardy.  We love Alex Trebek.  He’s full of inspiration and hope the way he’s battled cancer and brought his fight into the public eye.  Thanks Alex for including us in your legendary show, but we can’t really believe none of them could answer the question….lol!!

Hey we made it big time! Did you see 96.5 KOIT on Jeopardy tonight? #weloveyoualex #couchpotatoes #feelgood Teri King

Posted by 96.5 KOIT San Francisco on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

