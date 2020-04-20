fbpx
Artists are painting the plywood covering closed stores in SF and it’s awesome!

Teri King
April 19, 2020

Recently my friend Ann went on a walk around Hayes Valley in San Francisco and she discovered all the art people are doing to cover the plywood used to cover windows of closed restaurants and stores.  It’s so great that no matter what, you can’t stop creativity.  Check out these great photos Ann shared with me.

There are lots of bears popping up!

This artists is painting a beautiful flower in bloom.

Here’s a blank canvas waiting to be made beautiful.

These are so random, so great!

Well of course, must have the TP. ..  LOL

A sign of our times.

Here’s my beautiful friend Ann, thanks for sharing Ann!  Looking forward to when we can walk together again soon 

