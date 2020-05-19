fbpx
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Brad Pitt attends the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Coronavirus

Brad Pitt surprises this University with a Congrats Graduate VIDEO ~ cool!

Teri King
May 19, 2020

Brad Pitt surprised 2020 graduating class at Missouri State with a special message from quarntine.

University President Clif Smart opens the video which was posted on MSU’s Twitter feed.  How great that Brad stepped up to offer the Graduating Class of his alma mater words of inspiration and solidarity in these difficult times.

Click here to see Brad Pitt’s VIDEO

 

 

