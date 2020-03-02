Buster loves a bonfire at Ocean Beach, it’s easy to do too!

The “No Burn” season is over and it’s time to have a legal bonfire at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. Here’s a run down of the rules.

Ocean Beach Bonfires.

March 1 to October 31 Allowed between 6 am and 9:30 pm only

Ocean Beach fire rings between Stairwells 15 and 20 – Generally opposite Beach Chalet

FREE – first come, first served

Bring your own Firewood, remember to avoid “Spare the Air” day, bring blankets and jackets, be safe and have fun.

Here’s a complete list of all the rules to have a safe evening at the beach.