Buster loves a bonfire at Ocean Beach, it’s easy to do too!

Teri King
March 2, 2020

The “No Burn” season is over and it’s time to have a legal bonfire at Ocean Beach in San Francisco.  Here’s a run down of the rules.

Ocean Beach Bonfires.
March 1 to October 31   Allowed between 6 am and 9:30 pm only
Ocean Beach fire rings between Stairwells 15 and 20 – Generally opposite Beach Chalet
FREE – first come, first served

Bring your own Firewood, remember to avoid “Spare the Air” day, bring blankets and jackets, be safe and have fun.

Here’s a complete list of all the rules to have a safe evening at the beach.

 

 

