Stimulus relief checks have started to arrive in American bank accounts this week. There has been some confusion. Due to a coding error some taxpayers can’t tell which payment is the Stimulus Check and which is the Tax Refund for the 2019 year. Others received stimulus checks, but the extra $500 for their children never arrived.

The IRS has released a new portal, GET MY PAYMENT to assist. You check on your status and upload bank information if you don’t have direct deposit to the IRS.

Click here to access the GET MY PAYMENT Portal.

The IRS also warning of scams by email, text or social media asking for specific bank information. Never share your personal information over these digital platforms. The official GET MY PAYMENT portal is safe.

However, some saw an error that said: Payment Status Not Available.

So what does that mean?

According to the IRS, this means the agency could not determine your eligibility for a payment. This may occur for a variety of reasons, for example, if you didn’t file either a 2018 or 2019 tax return or you recently filed and the return has not been fully processed.