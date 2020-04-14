fbpx
fettuccine pasta with chicken and cheese sauce on white plate on tablecloth side view
Teri KingTeri's Recipes

Chicken Lazone so easy and good!

Teri King
April 14, 2020

This chicken recipe is very easy.  There are only 5 ingredients and you probably have them all in your pantry.  Serve with your favorite pasta and a green salad.  Yum!

 

Ingredients

2 teaspoons sea salt
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 lb uncooked chicken breast (filets sliced thin)
4 -5 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup whipping cream

Instructions

  • In small bowl, stir together 2 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons garlic powder and 2 teaspoons chili powder. Sprinkle over 1 lb uncooked chicken breast filets and completely coat.
  • In a nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the unsalted butter over medium-low or medium heat. Add coated chicken ; cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until browned and no longer pink in center. Transfer chicken to plate and set aside.
  • In same skillet, heat 1 cup whipping cream, scraping up any brown bits from bottom of skillet. Increase heat to simmer or until cream comes to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer until cream is reduced by half. Stir in remaining 2 tablespoons unsalted butter. Season to taste with salt. Return chicken to skillet.

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

