Chicken Lazone so easy and good!

This chicken recipe is very easy. There are only 5 ingredients and you probably have them all in your pantry. Serve with your favorite pasta and a green salad. Yum!
Ingredients
Instructions
In small bowl, stir together 2 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons garlic powder and 2 teaspoons chili powder. Sprinkle over 1 lb uncooked chicken breast filets and completely coat.
In a nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the unsalted butter over medium-low or medium heat. Add coated chicken ; cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until browned and no longer pink in center. Transfer chicken to plate and set aside.
In same skillet, heat 1 cup whipping cream, scraping up any brown bits from bottom of skillet. Increase heat to simmer or until cream comes to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer until cream is reduced by half. Stir in remaining 2 tablespoons unsalted butter. Season to taste with salt. Return chicken to skillet.