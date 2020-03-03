Community Heroes Day of Giving Saturday March 8th, join the fun! San Rafael

Join Community Heroes for an amazing half-day of giving back and community building as part of the 7th Annual Day of Giving on March 8!
Everyone meets at Marin County Office of Education 1111 Las Gallinas Ave. at 9:40 a.m. for check-in, refreshments, and kickoff.
There’s all kinds of projects, community gardening, park beautification, eco-friendly cooking and more.
Special this year, a delicious community lunch hosted by real life community hero Chef Jim Modesitt of Big Jim’s BBQ and special guests of honor..Marin County Firefighters
Bring the whole family and give back to the community.