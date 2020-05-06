Sign up here and help deliver Groceries to the Seniors in your neighborhood!

This week is our 96.5 KOIT Food Bank Radiothon. There is still time for you to donate or volunteer here. Our family connected with San Francisco Marin Food Bank this week and delivered groceries to some Senior Citizens in San Francisco. These are the most vulnerable in or community, many can’t get out to get groceries of their own and are at great risk of catching the Coronavirus. You can make a difference and take just a few hours a week to help our Food Banks get groceries to the children and seniors around the Bay. Click here to sign up and help the Food Bank in your community.

We picked up about 15 bags of groceries and received a list of addresses for Seniors waiting for their food. Here I am with my new friends at the SF Marin Food Bank.

We received an official certificate to let our neighbors know we’re with the food bank.

It’s important to always have your mask on and gloves, and stay 6 feet away when dropping off the groceries. These bags are HEAVY! lol

Our Food Bank Radiothon is still accepting donations and always needs volunteers. Step up today, Mom would be proud…