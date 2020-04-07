Easter Bunny is considered an essential worker in New Zealand ~

In New Zealand, the Easter Bunny is considered an Essential Worker. Listen to the Prime Minister here for some great ideas on how to have your own easter egg hunt during Shelter at Home orders.
