WASHINGTON - MARCH 28: Marisa Pitre, 5, from Bowie, Maryland waves to a person dressed as an Easter Bunny during the Easter Egg roll March 28, 2005 on the White House's South Lawn in Washington, DC. Kids of all ages have hunted and raced edible eggs here since 1878. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Easter Bunny is considered an essential worker in New Zealand ~

April 7, 2020

In New Zealand, the Easter Bunny is considered an Essential Worker.  Listen to the Prime Minister here for some great ideas on how to  have your own easter egg hunt during Shelter at Home orders.

 

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

