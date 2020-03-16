Fridge to Table…Mushroom, Leeks and Cheese Frittata

We eat a lot of eggs in our house, more than we probably should. If you’ve got some eggs and cheese and some mushrooms that are starting to fade in your fridge…whip up a delicious Frittata for dinner tonight. We always have leeks in the house, my husband cooks them all the time and they’re so handy for soups and perfect to add to this dish. Besides eggs are comforting and quick to prepare when you’re staying in at home.
INGREDIENTS
-
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
-
2 medium leeks, whites and pale green parts only, chopped
-
8 ounces mushrooms thinly sliced, crimini, portobello, shiitake whatever you’ve got
-
12 large eggs
-
1/2 cup sour cream
-
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped herbs like flat-leaf parsley or basil
-
3/4 cup shredded cheese divided (use gouda, gruyere, fontina)
-
Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
-
Preheat oven to 350°. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a 10-inch nonstick ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add leeks; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring often, until softened and all liquid has evaporated, 8-10 minutes.
-
Meanwhile, whisk eggs, sour cream, and herbs in a large bowl; mix in 1/2 cup cheese. Season with salt and pepper.
-
Increase the heat to medium-high and add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet. Pour the egg mixture over the mushrooms, shaking the pan to evenly distribute mixture. Cook the frittata, without stirring, until its edges begin to set, about 5 minutes.
-
Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup cheese over eggs and transfer skillet to oven. Bake frittata until golden brown and center is set, 25-30 minutes.