Keeping your phone clean during the Coronavirus

March 13, 2020

Washing your hands and keeping surfaces clean is so important during the COVID 19 outbreak.  What about your phone?  Keeping your phone sanitized is just another way to keep germs off your fingers.  Our phones are considered a “high touch” surface and could carry the virus.  Cleaning your phone is important and not as easy as you think.  Take these suggestions into consideration before you clean your phone.

NEVER spray your phone directly with any cleaners, never use bleach or any aerosol sprays.  Never dip your phone in liquid of any kind or you can ensure it won’t work again.

DO use a gentle wipe for your phone.   A product that has 70 percent isopropyl alcohol will do just fine.  Clorox and household disinfectants registered by the Environmental Protection Agency are effective.  You can spray a cloth and then wipe your phone.

USE disposable gloves to clean and wash your hands thoroughly after you’re done.  

PHONE CASE  Don’t forget your phone case, wipe it down, in and out, through and through and let it dry before reassembling it.

DON’T SHARE YOUR PHONE   Share photos through texts instead of passing the phone around and use bluetooth headhphones and technology to keep your phone away from your face.

 
 

Click here for more ideas from the CDC on safe practices at home amid the COVID 19 outbreak.

 

 

 

 

 

