Sesame Noodles, kid’s love it and it takes 15 minutes.

March 16, 2020

If you have lots of spaghetti in your pantry, think about whipping up a delicious bowl of Sesame Noodles.  You probably have all the ingredients right in your cupboard.  I like to eat them cold…preferably on the couch while watching tv….when I should have been having a salad.  

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound (16 ounces) uncooked spaghetti
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce ( low sodium)
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon of sriracha
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup thinly-sliced green onions
  • toppings…toasted sesame seeds,  extra green onions, extra black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cook pasta al dente according to package instructions in a large stockpot of salted water.
  2. Meanwhile, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, ground ginger, chili garlic sauce, garlic powder and black pepper together in a bowl until combined.
  3. Drain pasta and immediately toss with the sauce and green onions until combined.
  4. Serve warm or cold, sprinkled with your desired toppings.  You can also store in an air tight container and keep in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

View all posts

