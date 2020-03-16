Sesame Noodles, kid’s love it and it takes 15 minutes.

If you have lots of spaghetti in your pantry, think about whipping up a delicious bowl of Sesame Noodles. You probably have all the ingredients right in your cupboard. I like to eat them cold…preferably on the couch while watching tv….when I should have been having a salad.

1 pound (16 ounces) uncooked spaghetti

1/4 cup soy sauce ( low sodium)

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon of sriracha

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup thinly-sliced green onions

thinly-sliced green onions toppings…toasted sesame seeds, extra green onions, extra black pepper