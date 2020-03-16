Sesame Noodles, kid’s love it and it takes 15 minutes.

If you have lots of spaghetti in your pantry, think about whipping up a delicious bowl of Sesame Noodles. You probably have all the ingredients right in your cupboard. I like to eat them cold…preferably on the couch while watching tv….when I should have been having a salad.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound (16 ounces) uncooked spaghetti
- 1/4 cup soy sauce ( low sodium)
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon of sriracha
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 cup thinly-sliced green onions
- toppings…toasted sesame seeds, extra green onions, extra black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cook pasta al dente according to package instructions in a large stockpot of salted water.
- Meanwhile, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, ground ginger, chili garlic sauce, garlic powder and black pepper together in a bowl until combined.
- Drain pasta and immediately toss with the sauce and green onions until combined.
- Serve warm or cold, sprinkled with your desired toppings. You can also store in an air tight container and keep in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.