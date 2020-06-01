fbpx
Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble

Teri King
June 1, 2020

Rhubarb is abundant right now and it’s soooo good.  I love me some Strawberry Rhubarb pie, but this recipe is pretty fast and easy and just as delicious too.  Rhubarb stems are quite bitter so sugar is important.  We used monk fruit sweetener instead to eliminate sugar and it was pretty delicious.  Fun fact, Rhubarb leaves are poisonous so don’t eat them!  

Ingredients

3/4 pound rhubarb cut into 2 inch pieces (about 3 cups)

3/4 pound of organic strawberries hulled and cut in 1/2 or quarters if they’re big strawberries

1/2 cup sugar (or monk fruit sweetener )

4 tablespoons of almond flour

24 fresh mint leaves sliced thin (peppermint or spearmint)

1 1/2 cup of your favorite granola

5 tablespoons of butter (room temperature)

1 cup of creme fraiche or sour cream

Directions

Heat the oven to 400 degrees.

Put the rhubarb and strawberries in a large bowl with 1/4 cup of sugar, 2 tablespoons of almond flour and the mint and mix well.

Transfer to a gratin or glass baking dish.

Put the rest of the sugar, 2 tablespoons of flour, granola and butter in a bowl and mix well with your fingers (breaking up any big chunks of granola)

Bake for 35 minutes, or until the fruit bubbles and the top starts browning.  Let sit for 10 minutes when you take it out of the oven.  Serve with a dollop of creme fraiche.

 

 

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

