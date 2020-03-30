NOW PLAYING
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 27: A medical volunteers dressed in a protective suit, mask and goggles exchanges her latex gloves before receiving more visitors to test them for Covid-19 infection at a tent set up outside next to a doctor's office on March 27, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Doctor Ulrike Lipke said she set up the tent as a way to offer testing yet avoid possible coronavirus infection inside the premises of her practice. Germany is seeking to radically ramp up its coronavirus testing capacity to up to 200,000 tests per day by the end of April as a means to allow people to return to work and hence get the crisis-stricken German economy back into gear. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
CoronavirusTeri King

Today is National Doctor’s Day ~ let’s give these heroes some love 3/31 7pm

Teri King
March 30, 2020

Today is National Doctor’s Day ~ These amazing heroes are on the front lines of this coronavirus.  Let’s thank all the Doctors for their dedication and contributions to society and the communities they serve.

They are working so hard. We’ve seen many images of different communities coming out of their homes, standing on their doorsteps and applauding the health care workers for all they’re doing to fight the Coronavirus.  I especially love this video taken in Ireland.

Stand on your doorsteps and say thank you Tuesday March 31st! 7pm

“This is the 2nd night of a grassroots campaign to get everyone in the San Francisco Bay Area to stand by their front door or open window on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 @ 7pm and start cheering and applauding our healthcare workers, first responders, retail store personnel, delivery drivers, and everyone else who is working so incredibly hard, under very difficult circumstances, to keep us healthy & safe & fed.

For all of this, and much more, we wish to offer them this small token of our immense gratitude for everything they’re doing.

