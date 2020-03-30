Today is National Doctor’s Day ~ let’s give these heroes some love 3/31 7pm

Today is National Doctor’s Day ~ These amazing heroes are on the front lines of this coronavirus. Let’s thank all the Doctors for their dedication and contributions to society and the communities they serve.

They are working so hard. We’ve seen many images of different communities coming out of their homes, standing on their doorsteps and applauding the health care workers for all they’re doing to fight the Coronavirus. I especially love this video taken in Ireland.

Stand on your doorsteps and say thank you Tuesday March 31st! 7pm

“This is the 2nd night of a grassroots campaign to get everyone in the San Francisco Bay Area to stand by their front door or open window on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 @ 7pm and start cheering and applauding our healthcare workers, first responders, retail store personnel, delivery drivers, and everyone else who is working so incredibly hard, under very difficult circumstances, to keep us healthy & safe & fed.

For all of this, and much more, we wish to offer them this small token of our immense gratitude for everything they’re doing.