Try singing THIS song for 20 seconds when you wash your hands ~

If you don’t want to sing the “Happy Birthday” song for 20 seconds when you wash your hands, try singing something more fun!

These Lyrics from the Prince song “KISS” are 20 seconds long and you can even add a little boogie to your hand washing routine.

Stay safe, wash your hands and cover your mouth when you cough.

“You don’t have to be rich to be my girl

You don’t have to be cool to rule my world

Ain’t no particular sign I’m more compatible with

I just want your extra time and your…(insert guitar solo here) KISS”