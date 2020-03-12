NOW PLAYING
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 04: Prince speaks onstage at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)
Teri King

Try singing THIS song for 20 seconds when you wash your hands ~

Teri King
March 12, 2020

If you don’t want to sing the “Happy Birthday” song for 20 seconds when you wash your hands, try singing something more fun!

These Lyrics from the Prince song “KISS” are 20 seconds long and you can even add a little boogie to your hand washing routine.

Stay safe, wash your hands and cover your mouth when you cough.

“You don’t have to be rich to be my girl
You don’t have to be cool to rule my world
Ain’t no particular sign I’m more compatible with
I just want your extra time and your…(insert guitar solo here)  KISS”

 

 

Teri King

