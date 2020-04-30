fbpx
When your shelter in place family drives you crazy ~ VIDEO

Teri King
April 30, 2020

I love my husband, and he loves classic rock…and that’s great.  But lately he’s been listening to this Foreigner album non stop and it’s driving me nuts.  Are the people you live with driving you crazy too lately?

