You might be noticing more Teddy Bears in the windows of your neighborhood. The idea is to support children who are at home during school closures, to spot as many bears as possible while walking or going on drives with their families. Along with Teddy Bears are words of encouragement for doctors and nurses, messages of hope that reaches all of us. So put a Teddy Bear in your window, have your children make some signs, and take a walk. It feels so good.