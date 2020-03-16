Black Bean Soup ~ so easy and it’s all in the pantry

This Black Bean Soup recipe is simple and healthy, not to mention vegan and gluten free too.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 large yellow onion, chopped
- 2 carrost, chopped
- 1 celery rib, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 60 oz (4 cans) black beans, rinsed and drained
- 32 oz vegetable broth or chicken broth will work too
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 bay leaf
- Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- Garnish options: avocado, cilantro, shredded cheese, sour cream
Instructions
-
In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the vegetables (onion, carrot, celery, and red pepper). Cook until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
-
Stir in the black beans, vegetable broth, cumin, oregano, bay leaf, salt, and pepper. Turn the soup to low and let simmer for 25 minutes.
-
Remove the bay leaf. If you want to thicken the soup, use a blender to purée 2 cups of the soup for a thicker consistency and then add back to the pot ( you can also use and immersion blender if you’ve got one, just don’t blend all the soup) Stir the pureed soup back into the pot.
-
Stir in the cilantro and fresh lime juice. Ladle the soup into bowls and serve warm with desired toppings.