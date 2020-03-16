NOW PLAYING
Elegant, contemporary bowl of black bean soup. Small side of Mexican cheese with cheese crumbled on too of soup. Hi-res, hi saturation
Teri KingTeri's Recipes

Black Bean Soup ~ so easy and it’s all in the pantry

Teri King
March 16, 2020

This Black Bean Soup recipe is simple and healthy, not to mention vegan and gluten free too.  

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large yellow onion, chopped
  • 2  carrost, chopped
  • 1 celery rib, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 60 oz (4 cans) black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 32 oz vegetable broth or chicken broth will work too
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • Garnish options: avocado, cilantro, shredded cheese, sour cream

Instructions

  1. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the vegetables (onion, carrot, celery, and red pepper). Cook until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
  2. Stir in the black beans, vegetable broth, cumin, oregano, bay leaf, salt, and pepper. Turn the soup to low and let simmer for 25 minutes.

  3. Remove the bay leaf. If you want to thicken the soup, use a blender to purée 2 cups of the soup for a thicker consistency and then add  back to the pot ( you can also use and immersion blender if you’ve got one, just don’t blend all the soup)  Stir the pureed soup back into the pot.

  4. Stir in the cilantro and fresh lime juice. Ladle the soup into bowls and serve warm with desired toppings.

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Keeping your phone clean during the Coronavirus

Washing your hands and keeping surfaces clean is so important during the COVID 19 outbreak.  What about your phone?  Keeping your phone sanitized is just another way to keep germs off your fingers.  Our...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT