Chocolate Chip and Banana Squares

If the kids are getting restless at home, this is a great time to teach them to cook. Over ripe bananas never tasted so good! This recipe is super easy and you probably have everything right in your cupboard ~
Ingredients
- 1 cup mashed ripe banana — about 3 medium bananas
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup white whole wheat flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8×8 inch baking pan with parchment paper so that the paper overhangs two opposite sides. Coat with nonstick spray and set aside.
- Mash the bananas in a mixing bowl. Stir in the sugar, butter, milk, egg, and vanilla and mix until well blended.
- In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the wet ingredients. Next add 1/3 cup chocolate chips.
- Scrape the batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth over. Sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons chocolate chips on top. Bake for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place the pan a wire rack to cool completely, then using the parchment handles, lift the bars onto a cutting board. Slice into squares and enjoy!
Before…..
- After…YUM!