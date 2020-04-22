Chocolate Chip and Banana Squares

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8×8 inch baking pan with parchment paper so that the paper overhangs two opposite sides. Coat with nonstick spray and set aside.

Mash the bananas in a mixing bowl. Stir in the sugar, butter, milk, egg, and vanilla and mix until well blended.

In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the wet ingredients. Next add 1/3 cup chocolate chips.