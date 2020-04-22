fbpx
Chocolate Chip and Banana Squares

Teri King
April 22, 2020

If the kids are getting restless at home, this is a great time to teach them to cook.  Over ripe bananas never tasted so good!  This recipe is super easy and you probably have everything right in your cupboard ~ 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mashed ripe banana — about 3 medium bananas
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup white whole wheat flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips 

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8×8 inch baking pan with parchment paper so that the paper overhangs two opposite sides. Coat with nonstick spray and set aside.
  • Mash the bananas in a mixing bowl. Stir in the sugar, butter, milk, egg, and vanilla and mix until well blended.
  • In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the wet ingredients.  Next add 1/3 cup chocolate chips.
  • Scrape the batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth over. Sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons chocolate chips on top. Bake for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place the pan a wire rack to cool completely, then using the parchment handles, lift the bars onto a cutting board. Slice into squares and enjoy!

Before…..

  • After…YUM!

Teri King

Hey it’s Teri King playing Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites for your workday weekdays 10am-3pm. Listen Here

